Australian GP boss Travis Auld quits role for 'global position'

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Travis Auld, a long-time sports administrator, quits his role as the chief executive officer of the Australian Grand Prix as he prepares to move into an unspecified "global role".

Auld has resigned but will remain in the role until mid-December as Melbourne prepares for the Formula 1 Australian GP in April next year.

"It has been an enormous privilege to lead the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and to work alongside an exceptional group of people delivering world-class events," Auld said, as quoted by Sen.

"Major events have a unique ability to bring people together, create unforgettable experiences and showcase our city and state to the world.

"I am incredibly proud of what the AGPC team has achieved and of the contribution our events continue to make to Victoria," he added.

He will be taking on a new global role, and his next job is expected to be revealed in the next few weeks, 7news said.

"Taking on a new global role is an exciting next step for me, but the decision to leave AGPC has not been an easy one," Auld added in his statement.

"This is a special organisation, and I will always be grateful for my time here. There is still important work ahead, and my focus will remain firmly on our people, our events and ensuring AGPC is well positioned for its next chapter."

Auld is a former AFL executive who held senior positions at Essendon and the Gold Coast. However, he could not take the AFL chief executive position as he gambled on motorsport in August 2023.

During his time in the position, he oversaw the expansion of the F1 Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park and the addition of the Sprint race the following season.

But what was a blow under his leadership was that Phillip Island lost hosting rights for MotoGP and Superbikes events. To fill the void, a Supercars championship final series was confirmed to run from 2027 for five years.

His departure from the Australian GP role leaves a prestigious job vacant. The process to recruit his replacement has started. "Travis will be a hard act to follow, which is why the Board is undertaking a comprehensive process to identify the very best person to lead AGPC into the future.

"While we are sorry to see him leave, we are pleased for him as he takes up this exciting global opportunity," corporation chairman Martin Pakula said.

--IANS

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