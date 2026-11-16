Bangladesh: Police fire tear gas, sound grenades to disperse protesting garment workers

Dhaka, Nov 16 (IANS) Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse workers from two garment factories who had gathered outside their workplaces to hold a protest in the Konabari area of Bangladesh's Gazipur on Monday. local media reported.

Police and Board Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been posted at important points in the industrial zone to maintain law and order, leading Bangladeshi daily 'Dhaka Tribune' reported.

Police said workers from ABM Fashion and Jamuna factories in Konabari gathered outside their workplaces and blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur road in protest. After receiving information, police and BGB personnel reached at the site and asked the workers to clear the road. However, as the garment workers became agitated, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them. Later, the workers left the area, and the situation turned back to normal.

Mohammad Amzad Hossain, Superintendent of Police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, was quoted as saying by the newspaper that workers from ABM Fashion and Jamuna factories had gathered outside their workplaces to hold protests. He said police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the workers. He stated that police and BGB personnel have been posted across the industrial zone.

At least 13 garment factories have been closed indefinitely since Sunday amid labour unrest and security concerns, Dhaka Tribune reported.

On November 5, a leading international human rights organisation had condemned the violence against garment workers in Bangladesh, who have been protesting for fair wages and basic labour rights.

The condemnation came amid escalating unrest in the garment industry, with several people, including law enforcement personnel, injured and more than 200 factories in Savar and Ashulia forced to declare holidays as protests by garment workers turned violent. Workers have been holding protests to demand a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Expressing grave concern, the US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that Bangladesh police had used batons and tear gas to disperse thousands of garment workers protesting for higher wages.

It also flagged reports of violence by thugs allegedly linked to factory owners and political parties, arson, vandalism of factories and attacks on police, highlighting the escalating violence surrounding the workers' agitation.

“Consistent with international standards, Bangladesh authorities should ensure that police use force only when necessary and proportionate, and that those responsible for violence are held accountable,” the HRW stated.

Reports suggest that a garment worker, Toufiq Hossain, who was critically injured during a clash amid protests in Gazipur district's Joydebpur, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on November 3.

Speaking to HRW, a co-worker of Toufiq said: “We were returning to the factory (after lunch) when Toufiq got caught between protesting workers and men hired to tackle the protest by another garment factory. When I looked back, I saw Toufiq lying on the ground. The hired men had beaten him brutally.”

The rights body alleged that instead of addressing legitimate demands for living wages, Bangladeshi authorities are blaming the political opposition for instigating protests.

It cited Dhaka police, who said they had arrested 33 supporters of the Awami League on November 3 for sabotage. However, several others alleged that members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) youth wing had targeted protesting workers.

--IANS

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