FM Sitharaman chairs 1st pre-Budget consultation with leading economists

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with leading economists in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28 here, an official statement said on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Anuradha Thakur, and V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government, besides senior officers from the DEA.

The Finance Minister has already been meeting industry stakeholders for pre-Budget consultation meetings for the Union Budget 2027-28

In her recent meeting the PDHCCI, the industry chamber recommended a series of customs duty reforms aimed at enhancing India's position as a globally competitive manufacturing hub.

During the meeting held by the Tax Research Unit of the Revenue Department under the Ministry of Finance, the industry body highlighted the need to rationalise duties on critical industrial raw materials and energy inputs. It said such measures would help reduce manufacturing costs, improve energy security, strengthen domestic value chains and enhance India's global competitiveness.

As part of its recommendations, PHDCCI proposed reducing the basic customs duty on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), heavy petroleum feedstocks and naphtha to zero from the current 2.5 per cent. It also called for rationalisation of customs duties on petroleum coke used in industrial manufacturing and sought continuation of the existing basic customs duty structure on steel scrap beyond March 2028.

The chamber noted that these inputs play a crucial role across a wide range of sectors, including energy, fertilisers, steel, aluminium, petrochemicals, infrastructure, construction, textiles and engineering.

PHDCCI said customs duties on key raw materials and intermediate goods can significantly influence production costs, investment decisions and the overall competitiveness of downstream industries. A more streamlined duty structure, it added, would help improve cost efficiencies across interconnected manufacturing value chains.

It also sought the removal of basic customs duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG), naphtha, and certain heavy petroleum feedstock and lower tariffs on petroleum coke used in aluminium manufacturing, as part of its wish list for the Union Budget 2027-28.

--IANS

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