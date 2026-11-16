PM Modi arrives in Manila to attend ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit

Manila, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026. Upon arrival at the airport in Manila, PM Modi received a warm welcome featuring a cultural performance.

​The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and chart the future direction of cooperation, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"India-ASEAN relations are a central pillar of India's Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific. The visit comes as India and ASEAN are celebrating 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, and will commemorate 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to discuss matters of regional and global importance with ASEAN and other participating countries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will infuse new energy in the bilateral partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the commitment to a "peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific".

"Today, I am embarking on a visit to Manila to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on 17 November 2026, at the invitation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India's Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision. Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," he said.

PM Modi further stated that he looks forward to working with the ASEAN leaders to "build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity" during the ASEAN-India Summit.

The East Asia Summit provides an "important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges", PM Modi mentioned.

"I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in the Philippines. PM Modi's programme in Manila will include a dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the visiting dignitaries, followed by the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit the next day, with bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the events.

"I am confident that the visit will impart new energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce our collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific," Prime Minister Modi added.

--IANS

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