Salman Khan releases new song 'Teri Sexy Beauty', lends his voice to the track

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans to a new song, 'Teri Sexy Beauty', reportedly from his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi', on Wednesday.

The actor took to his social media account to announce the release of the track, which has been sung by him along with Muskaan.

Sharing a clip of the song sung by him, Salman wrote, “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time , 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now.”

In the video clip, Salman can be seen entering the recording studio and singing the song in his quintessential style.

Featuring Salman Khan in the promotional artwork, the song announcement poster shows the actor wearing headphones and smiling as he listens to the track. The poster carries the film's title, 'Maatrubhumi', along with the tagline, 'May war rest in peace'.

According to the credits mentioned on the poster, 'Teri Sexy Beauty' is a Himesh Reshammiya musical, with Salman Khan and Muskaan as the singers. Sajid Khan has composed the music and penned the lyrics, while Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the song.

This is not the first time Salman has lent his vocals to a track. Over the years, Salman has sung many tracks for his films, including 'Chandi Ki Daal Par' from 'Hello Brother', which marked one of his earliest singing outings.

He then lent his voice to 'Most Wanted Track' from 'Wanted' followed by 'Hangover', 'Tu Hi Tu' and 'Hai Yehi Zindagi' from 'Kick'.

His other popular singing credits include 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' from 'Hero' 2015, 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' and 'Jag Ghoomeya' from 'Sultan'.

He also released independent tracks such as 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina' and 'Bhai Bhai' during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

--IANS

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