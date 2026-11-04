SAFF Championship 2026: India begin title defence against Pakistan in Dhaka

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Defending champions India will begin their SAFF Championship 2026 title defence against archrivals Pakistan in their opening Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM IST, with the Blue Tigers aiming to start their campaign on a winning note and move closer to a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title.

India, currently ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings, will be led by head coach Naushad Moosa, while Pakistan are placed 197th in the standings. The two sides have met 29 times in senior international football, and India have won 16 to Pakistan's four, with nine draws.

Their last meeting came during the 2023 SAFF Championship in Bengaluru, where India registered a comprehensive 4-0 victory. Former captain Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick, while Udanta Singh Kumam added another goal.

However, Moosa believes Pakistan will pose a different challenge this time and said his team is prepared for the contest.

“We are going to face a different Pakistan team compared to the one we faced in the last SAFF Championship, and we are definitely prepared for that. We would certainly like to win the match. I don’t think there is any particular pressure. Rather, it is about having the motivation to give our best and put everything on the pitch. Hopefully, we can come away with a good result,” Moosa said at the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday.

The Indian coach also acknowledged the responsibility of defending the title but stressed that his priority was to ensure the young squad played positive football without being burdened by expectations.

India have opted for a relatively young squad for the tournament, with several first-choice players set to feature in two international friendlies against New Zealand under senior national team head coach Khalid Jamil.

“We are defending the title, and we are playing away from home, here in Bangladesh. As I said, I have come here with a young team because we also have friendly matches against New Zealand, with one squad (led by senior national team head coach Khalid Jamil) travelling there to play two games.

“What is important to me is that my players play with a free mind. I am not really worried about defending the title. What I am concerned about is playing good football. When the team plays good football, the results will follow,” he added.

India are grouped alongside Pakistan and the Maldives in Group B. They will face the Maldives in their second group-stage match on November 11, while the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on November 14.

The final is scheduled for November 17. India won the previous edition in 2023 after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru.

--IANS

sds/bsk/