‘Saanche Darbar Ki Jai’ explores the legacy of Dhyanu Bhagat and his devotion to Maa Jwala

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The makers have announced a new devotional social drama titled ‘Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’, inspired by the legendary tale of Dhyanu Bhagat, the devoted follower of Maa Jwala.

The show brings alive his extraordinary journey of faith and devotion, which continues to inspire generations and is associated with the popular devotional chant ‘Saanche Darbar Ki Jai’.

Mitansh Yadav, who plays the role of Dhyanu, shared, “I feel fortunate to have got the opportunity to portray this role. I personally enjoy bhakti and chanting, so I thoroughly enjoyed being part of this show. Through this story, we are paying tribute to the real Dhyanu Ji, whose devotion inspired traditions such as Jagrata, Jai Jaikara and Mata ki bhakti.”

“However, not many people know his real story or the special bond he shared with Jwala Mata. I am thankful to the Dangal team for believing in me and trusting me to portray such an iconic character.”

Actor Rajesh Dubey, who portrays the role of Nand Baba, mentioned, “We feel that we have been chosen by Jwala Mata herself to bring this incredible story to life and understand the true meaning of bhakti, love and devotion to God. I usually get offered negative or comedic roles, so it was surprising when I was approached for this. The entire story was narrated to me in just 10 minutes, and I couldn't hold back my tears. We believe all this is planned and destined to happen by the blessings of Jwala Mata.”

Akshat Singhal, Director – Enterr10 TV Network, said, “Dangal TV has always stood for stories that entertain and inspire the masses. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we are pleased to present Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’ a devotional social drama that carries the message of peace and unity. At its heart is the innocent faith of a child whose love for God challenges fear, power, and division, reminding us that the truest miracle is the awakening of the human heart. Through this show, we hope to touch lives and bring audiences closer to the values of compassion and hope.”

‘Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’, is inspired by the legend of Dhyanu Bhagat, a devoted follower of Maa Jwala. The story traces the journey of a young boy whose unwavering faith and devotion touched the hearts of those around him. It also explores the story behind the popular devotional chant, “Bolo Saanche Darbar Ki Jai!”, which continues to resonate during jagrans and Mata ki Chowkis.

The show premiered on November 2 on Dangal TV.

--IANS

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