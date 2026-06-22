Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad Heroes overpower Bengaluru Bravehearts

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) The seventh day of Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) witnessed Hyderabad Heroes secure a comfortable 45-7 victory over Bengaluru Bravehearts at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi (GMC) Athletic Stadium at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Monday.

“Really happy with today’s win. The entire team has played extremely well today and have really taken up even more responsibility in their own roles. We’ve had a solid campaign so far and are looking forward to carrying the momentum in the latter half of the league stage.” Said, Manuel Moreno, Captain, Hyderabad Heroes

“Today’s win was a great way to bounce back, and I think you could tell from the performance that we were still hurting and wanting to right a few wrongs after last night’s game. That was some of the best 7s our boys have played and a great way to get our campaign back on track against a quality side. The goal now is to qualify in the top 4 as soon as possible to secure the playoff opportunity,” said DJ Forbes, Head Coach, Hyderabad Heroes.

Hyderabad Heroes secure 45-7 win

Bengaluru Bravehearts could not break through Hyderabad Heroes' defence. Maurice Longbottom opened the scoring late in the first quarter before Taitaifono Tavita took control, scoring one try and setting up Ravuama Seruvakula in the second period.

Sumit Kumar Roy and Diego Ardao added to Hyderabad's advantage as the Heroes' pace proved too much for Bengaluru. Tavita scored again in the fourth quarter, and Longbottom's late drop goal sealed a comfortable victory.

Earlier, on the sixth day of the Rugby Premier League Season 2, Mumbai Dreamers edged out hosts Hyderabad Heroes 12-10 to continue their unbeaten run of five matches, the longest in the league, while Bengaluru Bravehearts secured a straightforward win over the Chennai Bulls.

The top-of-the-table clash began at a high tempo, with Mumbai Dreamers and Hyderabad Heroes matching each other's intensity before Diego Ardao gave the Heroes the lead late in the first quarter. Guillaume Bouche responded in a tightly contested second period to level the scores for the Dreamers. Strong defence from Mumbai kept the game finely balanced through the third quarter. Ardao struck again early in the final period to restore Hyderabad's advantage, but a late try from Lucas Mignot in extra time helped the Dreamers snatch victory and preserve their unbeaten run.

--IANS

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