PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort, says India must dream big to build Viksit Bharat by 2047

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national Capital as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day.

The unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by a 21-gun salute, while a ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter also took place as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Beginning his address, PM Modi invoked the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and the Tricolour while paying tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.

“Today, every heartbeat is echoing with Vande Mataram; today, there is 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. My best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. The nation today remembers those great sons who sacrificed for independence, carrying only one aim, freedom, and dedicating their lives to it. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Pujya Bapu and every other freedom fighter.”

Highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations, PM Modi said ‘Vande Mataram’ was echoing from the Red Fort for the first time since Independence, coinciding with the commemoration of 150 years of the national song.

“It is a historic day today. After Independence, on August 15, for the first time, Vande Mataram is echoing from the Red Fort. As we celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram today, no other day could be more appropriate for this.”

The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with people affected by floods in parts of the country in recent days and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“In the last few days, there has been devastation because of floods in some parts of our nation. Our condolences are with the victims’ families, and I want to give you the assurance and confidence that the whole nation stands with all those who are affected.”

Emphasising the importance of ambition, capability and determination in a nation’s development, PM Modi said India must not limit itself to small dreams and should instead set bigger goals to accelerate its progress.

“Any nation becomes great when it progresses on the strength of its capabilities and goals. We do not need to have small dreams; we should dream big. Big dreams increase the pace of progress. When the resolve is firm, possibilities find their own way. Our resolve should also be high, because when we take a pledge, the height of our dreams also rises.”

PM Modi said India has set an ambitious national goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, when the nation completes 100 years of Independence.

“India has dreamed a big dream, to touch new heights. The dream is that when we complete 100 years of Independence, we will make Viksit Bharat in 2047, with the contribution, efforts and participation of 140 crore people of our nation.”

The Prime Minister also stressed that the scale of a nation’s ambitions influences how it is perceived globally.

“It changes the way the world sees us when we dream big.”

PM Modi’s address from the Red Fort marked his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic monument, setting a new record among non-Congress prime ministers for consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort.

This year’s celebrations are centred on the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the role of Yuva Shakti in helping India realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

--IANS

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