Amitabh Bachchan recalls Sholay’s global appeal, reveals 2000 Italians watched Sholay from 11 PM to 3 AM in Italy

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled the global mass appeal of his iconic movie, Sholay, revealing the surprising turn of events in Italy.

The megastar revealed that as many as 2,000 Italians had gathered at an open-air square in Bologna and watched the restored version of the Hindi classic Sholay from 11 PM until 3 AM.

While having Dr Ganesh Baraiya on the hot seat during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, the host spoke about the restoration of his iconic 1975 film and the overwhelming response it received in Italy.

Speaking about the recent restoration, Big B recalled how a newly restored print of Sholay was screened at the historic central square in Bologna, Italy.

The restored film had its world premiere in Bologna on June 27, 2025, as part of celebrations marking its 50th anniversary.

The 83-year-old cine icon said, “Haal hi mein, unhone jab Sholay phirsey, uska nirdharan hua, acche print mai bangaye, to woh film heritage mein Shivendra Singh ji hain joh iska kaam kar rahein hain. Yeh le gaye isko Italy main, bhaisahab Bologna ek jagaah hai, sehar ka naam hain, waha ek bahut bada aangan hain. Jaise bade-bade sheharo main beech main shehar mein ek aangan hota hain na, waha par 2000 Italians, raat ke 11 baje se subha 3 baje tak Sholay dekha.”

Talking about the cult classic, it released on August 15, 1975. The Ramesh Sippy directorial went on to become one of the most influential and celebrated films in the history of Indian cinema. It was produced by G.P. Sippy and written by the celebrated writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, credited as Salim-Javed.

The film revolved around retired police officer Thakur Baldev Singh, played by Sanjeev Kumar, who hires two small-time criminals, Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively, to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh, portrayed by Amjad Khan. Hema Malini played the free spirited Basanti, while Jaya Bhaduri played soft yet graceful widow Radha.

The ensemble also featured several memorable supporting actors, including A.K. Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Sachin, Jagdeep, Asrani, Viju Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, Helen, Sachin Pilgaonkar.

R.D. Burman composed the film’s music, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Its soundtrack produced some of Hindi cinema’s most enduring songs, including Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge, Holi Ke Din, Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jaati Hai, Mehbooba Mehbooba and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The movie shot extensively against the rocky landscapes of Ramanagara in Karnataka, was an ambitious production that blended action, drama, romance, comedy and tragedy.

For the uninitiated, reportedly the movie upon release saw no cinegoers in theatres and was almost declared a dud.

But soon with word of mouth, it went on to become a superhit and further also one of the few longest running movies in the theatre attaining the cult status.

The film’s dialogues, characters and music subsequently became deeply embedded in popular culture.

–IANS

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