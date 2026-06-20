June 20, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

‘Priyank Kharge an old radio repeating same song’: Pralhad Joshi on RSS registration

New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi speaks during an event commemorating two years of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Hubballi, June 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel Pralhad Joshi on Saturday hit back at Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said the RSS, which has completed 100 years of service, does not require any registration.

“Priyank Kharge is like an old radio that keeps playing the same song repeatedly. His statements no longer carry any value,” Joshi remarked.

He further alleged that Kharge was eyeing the Chief Minister’s post and was making such statements to impress the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“There is no need to respond to his questions. Senior RSS leaders have already answered them,” Joshi said.

The Priyank Kharge-RSS row centres on the Karnataka Home Minister’s criticism of the RSS, including questions over its functioning and registration status.

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Joshi alleged that the state administration was mired in corruption.

“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has already pushed Bengaluru into decline. If he becomes Chief Minister, the entire state could face a similar situation,” he claimed.

Rejecting the Congress government’s claim of being corruption-free, Joshi said, “This is not a corruption-free government; it is a corruption-ridden government. Even legislators from the ruling party have levelled corruption allegations against their own government.”

He said such accusations from within the Congress itself exposed the functioning of the state government.

Referring to West Bengal and Maharashtra, Joshi alleged that corruption, misgovernance, exploitation of people and dynastic politics had weakened regional parties.

“In West Bengal, people have become frustrated with corruption, crimes against women, extortion and family-centric politics. Despite all this, Mamata Banerjee continues to defend her rule. As a result, legislators and MPs are leaving the party one after another,” he alleged.

--IANS

mka/dan

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