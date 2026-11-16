Rasika Dugal revisits precious moments from 'Mirzapur 1' trailer launch as the series turns 8

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) It has been 8 years since the primary season of the popular show, 'Mirzapur' premiered on OTT. Marking the milestone moment on social media, Rasika Dugal, who essayed the role of Beena Tripathi, in the show, revisited a fond memory from the trailer launch event of 'Mirzapur season 1'.

Rasika took to her official Insta handle and uploaded a picture of the primary cast of the show - Pankaj Tripathi aka Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar aka Sweety Gupta and Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy Pandit posing with guns in their hands.

Recalling the good old days, she wrote on her handle, "These were taken at the trailer launch of Mirzapur season 1 eight years ago...Eight years… three seasons and one film! From strength to strength, and one gaddi to many daavedaars! To many more twists, turns and triumphs… Hum to pirpared hain. (sic)"

Shweta Tripathi commented on the post saying, "Hahahahahaahaa.. @_slowcheeta_ your favourite photos have made it to B Bhabs’s post!!"

The show has been created by Karan Anshuman, who also wrote the script along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. The primary season of the drama was directed by Anshuman, along with Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

The core cast of season one of 'Mirzapur' includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project shares the journey of Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district.

Following the tremendous success of the first season, 'Mirzapur Season 2' was out on OTT on 23 October 2020. After this, 'Mirzapur Season 3' was released on 5 July 2024.

--IANS

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