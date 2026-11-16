November 16, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

2027 UP polls: BJP's Mathura brainstorming session puts Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in spotlight

2027 UP polls: BJP's Mathura brainstorming session puts Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in spotlight

Mathura, Nov 16 (IANS) The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue is set to emerge as a key item on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) two-day core group meeting in Mathura, with senior party leaders expected to deliberate extensively on the politically and religiously sensitive matter as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The brainstorming session 'Chintan Baithak', which begins on Monday, is expected to be attended by BJP President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, party's Uttar Pradesh In-charge Vinod Tawde and several other senior leaders.

According to sources, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute will feature prominently in the discussions, with the party leadership facing growing pressure from its cadre to bring the matter to a conclusion at the earliest.

The issue has gained significance within the party's organisational and political discussions in the run-up to the crucial Assembly elections.

Top sources indicated that the meeting would have serious deliberations on the way forward in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter.

Sources also said that "a significant development or decision could emerge from the discussions".

The demand for an early resolution of the issue has reportedly been gaining traction among sections of the BJP cadre. They want the leadership to give greater attention to the matter and, they want something concrete on this matter ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

With this in view, the Mathura brainstorming session is being viewed as an important opportunity for the party to assess the expectations of its grassroots workers and work out a coordinated approach.

According to sources, another key focus of the deliberations is expected to be coordination between the government and the party organisation.

Senior leaders are likely to discuss how the political leadership and organisational machinery can work in tandem on the issue while also addressing the expectations of the party's cadre.

The choice of Mathura as the venue for the high-level meeting is also significant.

The selection of the venue has added significance, in view of the centrality of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue to the city's religious and political landscape.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is keen to strengthen its organisational strategy, assess key political issues and consolidate its position across the state.

--IANS

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