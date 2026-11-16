CCPA imposes penalty of Rs 20 lakh on ExportersIndia.com over online listing of explosives

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday imposed a total penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Weblink.In Private Limited, which operates ExportersIndia.com, for listing and facilitating the sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances on its online platform.

The action comes after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) dismissed two appeals filed by the company, upholding the penalties and directions issued by the consumer protection regulator.

In two separate orders dated November 12, 2026, the NCDRC upheld the CCPA's final orders imposing a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each for the online listing of Ammonium Nitrate, Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN) and Picric Acid. The commission found no infirmity or error of law in the CCPA's decisions.

"The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), New Delhi, through two orders dated 12 November 2026, has dismissed the appeals filed by Weblink.In Private Limited, operator of ExportersIndia.com, against two final orders of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

"The NCDRC has thereby upheld in full the penalties and directions issued by the CCPA for the online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitation of sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances on the platform," the ministry added.

The CCPA had initiated a sector-wide review of e-commerce platforms to examine the online listing, advertising and sale of hazardous chemicals, explosive substances and their precursors.

The review covered substances such as Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and PETN, which are regulated or restricted under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the rules framed under it.

The regulator found that several online platforms were allowing these substances to be listed and advertised without adequate safeguards, including verification of sellers' valid licences issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), verification of buyers' identities and legal eligibility, and mechanisms to ensure traceability of transactions.

Following the investigation, the CCPA issued two separate final orders against Weblink.In Private Limited on September 8 and September 10, 2026.

The first order concerned the listing of Ammonium Nitrate and PETN, while the second related to Picric Acid. The company subsequently challenged both orders before the NCDRC.

Apart from the financial penalties, the CCPA directed the company to permanently discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising or facilitation of the sale or enquiries for such substances and any other material classified as an explosive under the Explosives Act, 1884, or the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The CCPA held that the platform's conduct amounted to misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It observed that the substances were displayed like ordinary commercial products, with price quotation options and invitations such as "Get Best Quotes", without adequately informing prospective buyers about the legal restrictions governing their purchase, possession and use.

--IANS

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