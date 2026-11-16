Journalists must balance freedom of expression with responsibility, embrace tech changes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday underlined the vital role of media in strengthening democracy, calling upon media professionals to adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape and technological advancements.

Addressing the National Press Day celebrations organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) here, the minister underscored the importance of upholding responsible journalism and the media’s responsibility towards society.

Vaishnaw highlighted the unprecedented pace of technological transformation, observing that the next five years could witness changes greater than those experienced over the previous two decades.

He encouraged young journalists to embrace change and continuously upgrade their skills.

Emphasising accountability of digital platforms, the minister raised significant questions over whether community guidelines are enough in the face of increasing misinformation, deepfakes, misleading advertisements, digital arrests and harmful content affecting children.

He stressed the need to deliberate on how this changing media landscape be governed to empower citizens and address emerging challenges.

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, emphasised that journalism must strike a balance between public engagement and credibility.

He observed that popularity must not take precedence over truth, nor should virality outweigh verification.

Highlighting the growing influence of TRPs, clicks and digital engagement, he stressed the importance of editorial judgement, fact-checking and distinguishing news from opinion. He underlined that AI could assist journalism but cannot assume the responsibility of a journalist.

Delivering the keynote address, seasoned journalist Rajat Sharma emphasised that there is a thin line between sensationalism and responsibility, foregrounding the importance of editorial judgement and responsible reporting.

PCI Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to protecting press freedom and improving journalistic standards. Underlining the rapid transformation in the media landscape, she observed that technological advancements have made information accessible to millions within seconds.

She observed that anyone with a phone and internet connection can now become a news disseminator, but not everyone reporting the news is trained in or bound by journalistic ethics.

--IANS

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