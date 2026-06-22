Rohan Bopanna backs Sinner and Rybakina to win Wimbledon 2026 titles

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) As the tennis world turns its attention to Wimbledon 2026 in London, veteran Indian doubles star Rohan Bopanna has weighed in on the championship, identifying his favourites for the singles crowns and reflecting on what the All England Club has meant throughout his career.

Speaking ahead of the season’s marquee grass-court event, Bopanna tipped defending champion Jannik Sinner and Elena Rybakina to lift the men's and women's singles trophies, while explaining why Wimbledon continues to occupy a special place in his life.

Asked to predict this year's champions, Bopanna acknowledged the field's competitiveness before naming his picks.

"It's such a tough question; the field is so open. But I have to go with defending champion Jannik Sinner for the men's tournament. Among women, I would pick Elena Rybakina,” Bopanna told JioStar.

His backing comes as Sinner returns to the All England Club looking to retain the men's singles title after a season in which he has established himself as the world's leading player. The Italian enters Wimbledon aiming to respond to an early exit at Roland-Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz's absence from the tournament has further intensified the spotlight on the defending champion.

On the women's side, Bopanna believes Rybakina has the qualities to emerge on top in a draw expected to feature several genuine title contenders.

Beyond the predictions, the 46-year-old also shared a deeply personal account of his relationship with Wimbledon, describing how the tournament shaped his childhood long before he competed there as a professional.

“Wimbledon is a magical dream because I grew up watching only that. Back home, we only used to watch Wimbledon. In fact, television only broadcasts Wimbledon. So, for me to go there and not only be present but also play on those courts was absolutely amazing.

“I also played in an era when the three greatest tennis players of our generation, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, were competing. Sharing locker rooms with them and simply being there was better than a dream, actually,” Bopanna added.

Bopanna's memories span one of tennis' most celebrated eras, having shared the tour with Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic while building one of the most successful doubles careers in Indian tennis. His recollection highlights the enduring prestige of Wimbledon, a tournament that remains the oldest championship in the sport and one of its most coveted titles.

This year's edition presents several compelling storylines. Djokovic arrives seeking a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown, while Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, American contenders Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz, and Britain's Jack Draper will all look to challenge for the men's championship.

With Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, and Valentin Vacherot absent, the draw offers opportunities for several leading contenders to make deep runs.

As the grass-court season reaches its pinnacle in London, Bopanna's selections and reflections capture both the excitement surrounding the title race and the enduring aura that continues to make Wimbledon one of tennis' most treasured stages.

The women’s singles tournament has seen six different winners over the past six Grand Slams. Iga Świątek is back, aiming to become the first to defend the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams a decade ago. Notably, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to return to the grass-court tournament as a wildcard for the first time in four years.

Hence, the competition remains highly competitive. Additionally, Serena will team up with her sister, Venus Williams, in doubles, returning to the same venue where they won their third Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

--IANS

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