Retaining 'Agniveers' beneficial amid current global scenario, says veteran Army officer

Dehradun, Nov 4 (IANS) Major General Shammi Sabharwal (Retd) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to provide a second two-year service term option for 'Agniveers' after they complete their initial four years of service, calling it beneficial in view of conflicts across the globe.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani clarified that the four-year service tenure for 'Agniveers' remains unchanged, and those who don’t get selected as “regular soldiers” in the first phase, after completing their four-year term, will have an opportunity to serve for an additional two years.

Speaking to IANS, former Army officer Shammi Sabharwal said: "Considering the current global situation, with conflicts taking place around the world, it may not be wise to release trained manpower that has already undergone four years of military training. From a 'nation first' perspective, retaining these personnel in the armed forces during this critical period is beneficial for both the country and the military."

"Secondly, if an Agniveer gets two additional years of service, it will provide significant financial benefits to him and his family," he added

When asked about the impact of this decision on the armed forces, Sabharwal said that only 25 per cent of Agniveers were originally expected to continue in service.

"If the remaining 75 per cent stay for two more years, it means they would have already completed four years in the forces and gained valuable experience. Since most of them are only 21-22 years old, they would still be around 24- 25 years old after the extension. Their continued presence would significantly improve unit efficiency, especially at a time when international conditions are not very stable," he said.

He further said that with an additional two years of service, many Agniveers will be able to earn and save more money.

"Some may even choose to start their own ventures. Their financial position could become strong enough that many of them may not necessarily need to continue in the Army and could pursue other opportunities after returning home," he said.

When asked whether this would boost the morale of future aspirants preparing to join the armed forces, he replied that it certainly would.

Sharing his experience at the NDA, Sabharwal said: "Even among regular soldiers, many realise after a few years that military life is not for them and would rather return home. With the extended tenure, Agniveers will have more time to decide whether they wish to continue. If they choose to leave, they can do so with dignity."

"In contrast, a traditional 15-year service commitment is a very long period and can limit future flexibility," he explained.

--IANS

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