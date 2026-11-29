Greater Noida, Nov 29 (IANS) Former Indian cricket team captain and owner of the F4 Indian Championship team, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Sourav Ganguly, hailed the return of motorsport to India.

Ganguly praised the youngsters for putting up a strong show in the F4 Indian Series before praising the return of motorsport to India. Aaron Mehta, driver of Ganguly's team in the series, holds the historic record for being the youngest-ever race winner after taking the top spot on the podium in Race 3 of Round 3 at the Madras International Circuit a few weeks ago.

"You know, when you see youth progressing and becoming winners, you know that there is interest. He won the race today, the first race, and I said that to Akhil when I met him that this is a great advertisement of the sport that is bringing youth to the forefront," Ganguly told reporters during a press conference on Sunday at the Buddh International Circuit.

"Cricket is where you see a lot of youth, and I keep saying that, and I don't say that because Akhil is with me; if he keeps pushing this with the same heart, I think he will do a great job for the youth and this infrastructure; I first came here 15 years ago, and I couldn't believe that when I came last week that 15 years had passed by."

He also praised Akhilesh Reddy, chairman and MD of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., the organising body of the F4 Series, for his role in setting up the infrastructure for the Championship.

"There was a motor race here, and it didn't take off after that, but to see them back, because this is the F1 track, and to see motorsport back in this arena and these facilities being utilised is remarkable, and as I said, Akhil must have done a great job to get this back on track. Sports is about infrastructure, infrastructure and facilities, and once you keep giving that to the youth and Indian youth, it's a different world," he said.

"You know what I was when I was young, or even John when he was young, and what I see the youth today, they are a lot more informed; they know the world because of media, the internet, and they know what to do. They had much more exposure than we had when we were 15- or 16-year-old boys.

"So it's a great platform; every sport creates this platform for youth, whether it's football, whether it's cricket, whether it's a racing league, whether it's hockey or wrestling, whichever sport, and India is a different world," he said.

Ganguly also emphasised the facilities in India, calling them the best. "I go all around the world, and I say that you know our country is the best in terms of facilities provided. The other parts of the world are good for holidays, but in terms of everything, there's nothing to beat India, and I'm sure with the efforts of Akhil and his team and all those who are involved in the racing league, this sport is here to stay and will keep progressing.

"I've already seen the difference; John and I were in Chennai the first year, and I saw what it took for Akhil to make it happen, and I see this one. So I see progress, which is very, very important," the former India captain added.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh also emphasised 15-year-old Aaron Mehta joining the F4 grid after winning a shootout program as he praised the youngster.

"So, to add on to Dada's thing, it's about) Aaron Mehta. So, with this championship, we are giving a platform to a lot of kids who don't really have the economic background still because Aaron Mehta was the winner of the global shootout and he got the free seat in F4 India," Akhilesh said.

"So our initiation in every way we are trying to push the kids and we are trying to give the talent genuine and actual opportunity to prove themselves on the world. So that is the product, which is Aaron Mehta.

"So we are happy that we did the right thing because even last year the F4 champion was a shootout winner. So we are pushing, and we are doing as much as we can to increase the talent," he added.

--IANS

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