New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, shared his experience of competing in the Hyrox Ahmedabad fitness event, prompting his mother, Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, to express pride in his participation.

While Karan Adani described the competition as “completely exhausting” but “absolutely exhilarating” in his post on X, Priti Adani responded to it with the words, “So proud of you.”

“There is something extraordinary about voluntarily putting yourself through something this uncomfortable and enjoying it this much.

“Discipline gets you started. Commitment keeps you going. A great race partner makes you dig even deeper.

“And having your three little girls cheering you on from the sidelines gives you a whole different reserve of energy.

“Completely exhausted. Absolutely exhilarated,” Karan Adani wrote.

Despite the physical exhaustion, he said he was already looking forward to participating in the event again.

“Already thinking about the next one. That was absolutely brutal. And absolutely brilliant. Not sure which is stronger right now — the exhaustion or the excitement.

“Definitely doing this again.

“Thank you, Hyrox, for coming to Gujarat,” he added.

HYROX Ahmedabad attracted around 6,000 athletes and competitors from 46 countries, bringing an international fitness-racing spotlight to Gujarat.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the Ahmedabad edition at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar on Thursday. The three-day international fitness competition was held from November 26 to 28, with around 6,000 athletes expected to participate, according to the state government.

–IANS

bsk/