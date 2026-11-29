Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) The late actor Dharmendra once revealed that his favourite actor was Dilip Kumar, and even called him a brother from another mother.

An old clip from the show ‘10 Ka Dum’ hosted by Salman Khan has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor fondly remembering his favourite actor and friend.

In the video, Salman asked Dharmendra, “Who was your favorite hero?”.

Responding to the same, Dharmendra said, “There is no one greater than Dilip Kumar. My Dilip Kumar. I love him. He is great. I stole the light from the sun and lit the lamp of his desires. I hug him and tell him that it feels like you are born from another mother but we are brothers. I still go to him. I love him. I still eat. I would lie down and he would order brun maska. I add sugar and cream on it. I eat it myself. I won't stop eating”.

He further mentioned, “There are very few people like him. There are very few. There are only honest and honest people. Nobody can touch that height. No matter who comes, the greatest or the biggest”.

The bond between Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra was of admiration and affection. Dilip Kumar hailed from Peshawar, now in Pakistan, while Dharmendra was born in Nasrali, Punjab, in undivided India, which became part of India after Partition. Dharmendra grew up idolising Dilip Kumar after watching ‘Shaheed’, dreaming of becoming an actor like him. When he eventually entered Bollywood, his idol became almost an elder brother.

They even shared screen space in ‘Anokha Milan’. Both of them went on to become towering legends, defining different eras of Hindi cinema.

Dilip Kumar is often cited as the most accomplished actor in Hindi cinema, and has a legion of fans including some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

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