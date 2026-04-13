'Refused to remove my turban', Hardeep Singh Puri recalls 2010 US airport incident on Sikh Dastar Diwas

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday extended greetings on Sikh Dastar Diwas and reflected on his 2010 experience at a US airport, where his refusal to remove his turban contributed to changes in security procedures for Sikh passengers.

In a post on X, Puri emphasised the significance of the Dastar in Sikh faith, stating, "Dastar or turban is an article of faith and a symbol of pride and identity for us Sikhs. Greetings to the members of the Sangat on the occasion of Sikh Dastar Diwas."

Recalling the 2010 incident in the United States, Puri said, "I still remember how I had refused to remove my Dastar or let anyone touch it at an airport in the US in 2010. This eventually led to the current practice of self-pat check by Sikhs at international airports."

He also referred to a later moment of personal significance in 2021, when he received sacred Sikh scriptures brought from Afghanistan. "Years later, in 2021, I was deeply blessed to receive the three Holy Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and perform Seva when they arrived in Delhi from Kabul," Puri added.

In November 2010, Puri, who was then serving as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, was involved in a security screening episode at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. He had declined to allow security personnel to handle his turban, following which the officials issued an apology.

The incident had prompted a strong diplomatic response from India. Government officials summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission to the Ministry of External Affairs and lodged a formal protest over the matter.

New Delhi conveyed to Washington that the religious and cultural sensitivities of diplomats must be respected and also indicated the possibility of reciprocal measures, including reconsideration of privileges extended to American diplomats in India.

Following India's protest, then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton assured that the policy would be reviewed, eventually leading to changes in security protocols accommodating Sikh religious practices.

--IANS

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