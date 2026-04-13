MI need to assess bowling attack beyond Bumrah's four overs: Faf

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Former South African great Faf du Plessis, while analysing Mumbai Indians' bowling unit, said that the team should maximise Jasprit Bumrah’s impact by using him at key stages and assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond pace spearhead four overs.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first was immediately challenged by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) top order as Phil Salt delivered a breathtaking performance, dismantling the home side's bowling attack right from the powerplay. RCB ran up a near-insurmountable 240/4, scoring at 12 an over, but Bumrah returned with an economy of 8.75, the best among the MI bowlers.

Bumrah has now gone wicketless in five consecutive IPL games and is yet to open his account this season.

“When you look at that bowling attack, especially in high-scoring games of 250 or more, you have to assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond Bumrah’s four overs, which are usually very economical. That’s where Mumbai Indians need to find answers. They need to maximise Bumrah’s impact by using him at key stages, but it doesn’t get any easier with strong batting line-ups continuing to dominate. They will need to sit down and reassess their approach, particularly in the Powerplay, whether that involves tactical changes or bringing in different personnel," Du Plessis told JioStar.

Chasing an imposing target of 241, MI suffered a blow early when opener Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt on 19 (13) due to a hamstring issue. Ryan Rickelton kept the scoreboard moving with a quick 37 off 22. Then Captain Hardik Pandya fought valiantly, striking a rapid 40 off 20 balls (6 fours, 1 six), but the required run rate kept climbing.

In the dying stages, Sherfane Rutherford staged a spectacular solo fightback. The powerful left-hander blasted an unbeaten 71 off just 31 deliveries, launching an incredible 9 sixes into the Mumbai night sky. While Rutherford's heroics severely reduced the margin of defeat, RCB's early dominance ensured they walked away with the two points.

“Sherfane Rutherford has been excellent over the last year and a half, and this performance doesn’t come as a surprise. He has delivered consistently across T20 leagues and has significantly improved his game. Earlier, he had some struggles in certain match-ups, but he has worked on those areas and is now much more assured," he added.

--IANS

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