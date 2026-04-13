April 13, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

'Look forward to working closely': PM Modi congratulates Peter Magyar on Hungary election victory

Look forward to working closely: PM Modi congratulates Peter Magyar on Hungary election victory

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party on their decisive victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, marking a significant political shift in the European nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party on your resounding election victory. India and Hungary are bound by deep-rooted friendship, shared values and enduring mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and to advance the vital India-EU Strategic Partnership for the shared prosperity and well-being of our peoples.”

The congratulatory message comes after Hungary’s April 12 parliamentary elections delivered a landmark result, with Magyar Tisza Party securing a commanding majority in parliament. The outcome brings an end to the 16-year rule of Viktor Orban, whose Fidesz party conceded defeat after nearly all votes were counted.

The election witnessed record voter turnout, reflecting strong public engagement in what has been widely seen as a defining moment for Hungary’s political future. Orban, who had been in power since 2010, had shaped Hungary’s governance model significantly, describing it as an “illiberal state”. His tenure was often marked by tensions with the European Union over concerns related to judicial independence, media freedom, and civil liberties.

Prime Minister Modi’s message underscores the longstanding ties between India and Hungary, which have remained stable despite political and economic transitions over the decades. The relationship has historically been described as “close and friendly”, built on shared values and mutual respect, even as Hungary reoriented its foreign policy in the post-Cold War era.

With a new leadership set to take charge in Budapest, PM Modi expressed optimism about deepening cooperation, particularly in the context of the broader India-European Union partnership. The development signals potential new momentum in diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries.

Magyar’s victory is being seen as a turning point not only for Hungary’s domestic politics but also for its future engagement within Europe and with global partners like India.

--IANS

rs/dpb

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