April 13, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'It’s always winning and learning, never losing,' says Hardik after MI’s third straight defeat

IPL 2026: ‘It’s always winning and learning, never losing,’ says Hardik after MI’s third straight defeat

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) After a frustrating loss at the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya chose reflection over reaction, delivering a calm but purposeful message to his Mumbai Indians squad in the dressing room following their 18-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Drawing from head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s philosophy, Pandya urged his players to confront the setback collectively rather than retreat into isolation.

“Taking from what MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) said, I think here there are two options we can do. One is, go back in our rooms, go back in our cocoon spaces and try to figure it out. I know it's tough, losing is always tough, but let's learn, let's not disappear. It's always winning and learning, never losing,” he said in a video shared by the franchise on X.

So, let's do that, that's what something which tonight, after the game, once we go back to the hotel, let’s have meal together; we'll figure something out. We'll talk about cricket, we'll talk about something else, but we'll figure it out,” Pandya added.

The address came after Mumbai slumped to their third consecutive defeat, falling short despite a spirited late surge. The match itself had been defined by RCB’s dominant batting display, powered by aggressive half-centuries that set a daunting target.

RCB posted a massive 240/4, powered by explosive half-centuries from Phil Salt (78 off 36) and Rajat Patidar (53 off 20), while Virat Kohli added a steady 50. In reply, MI started well but suffered a major setback when Rohit Sharma retired hurt. Despite fighting knocks from Hardik Pandya (40), Ryan Rickelton (37), and a late blitz by Sherfane Rutherford (71*), they finished at 222/5, falling short.

MI will next play the Punjab Kings at the same venue, their home ground, on Thursday.

--IANS

vi/bc

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