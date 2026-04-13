Divya Seth Shah recalls late daughter's enthusiasm for her birthday: Will buy myself a present from her every year

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Divya Seth Shah recalled how her late young daughter Mihika always celebrated her birthday with a lot of pomp and zeal.

The actress took to her social media account on account of her own birthday and shared how Mihika would be thrilled on the special day.

“Mihika was always really enthusiastic about my birthday,” wrote Divya.

Recalling her last celebration while her daughter was alive, Divya wrote, “The last celebration was orchestrated with her love. She had lots of Lifafas of money given by loving ones, that were all kept with Me and she took a couple of hundred every now and then so instead of squandering it away, I’m going to buy myself a present from her every year.”

Divya is often seen missing her late daughter. On account of Mihika’s birthday recently, Divya had penned an emotional note for her.

She wrote, “Another day without You. Another year without You, but you Loved me Enough. You gave so many Memories. I know you’re in the light. I know I’ll be with you one day. I know it was your choice, but for now, I have to live without your soft hands in mine. And without Your happy voice singing.”

Mihika passed away in 2023 at a young age in her early 20s, leaving behind a grieving family and mother.

Reportedly, the young girl was not well and had developed a high grade fever that worsened her condition.

For the uninitiated, Divya Seth Shah is the daughter of veteran actress Sushma Seth.

On the professional front, Divya has carved a niche for herself across television and films.

She is widely remembered for playing Shahid Kapoor’s mother in the film Jab We Met. She was also seen in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Over the years, Divya has been part of many notable projects including television shows like Hum Log, Banegi Apni Baat, and Dekh Bhai Dekh, among others.

–IANS

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