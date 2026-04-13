April 13, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Anu Aggarwal says she didn't enter cinema to make money, reflects on her films highlighting womanhood

Anu Aggarwal says she didn't enter cinema to make money, reflects on her choice of films highlighting strong womanhood

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal, who was once known for her iconic movies in the 90s era of Bollywood, highlighted how she never chose movies for money.

The actress mentioned that she was thoroughly financially independent even before joining Bollywood.

Taking to her social media account, Anu wrote, “Before films, I was already financially independent through modeling. So I didn’t enter cinema to make money.”

She added, “I entered as an actorwith a clear strategy. To choose roles that were varied, challenging, and made people think.”

The actress added, “Stories that could shift how we see ourselves, and how women are seen in society. Women who stand on their own, on par with men. I didn’t sign everything. I chose my films, with intention.”

Citing her projects that were on par with her thought process, the actress mentioned, “Thiruda Thiruda was one expression of that. Khalnayika was another.”

For the uninitiated, Anu’s career and life had come to a standstill after she faced a near-fatal car accident in 1999.

The accident had reportedly left her in coma for weeks and drastically changed her life.

The accident, as stated by her in many of her earlier interviews, not only affected her physical appearance but also had a deep and negative impact on her overall health.

Talking about Anu Aggarwal, the actress was one of the most popular faces of the early 1990s, rising to fame with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 musical hit “Aashiqui.”

She later went on to feature in movies such as “King Uncle,” “Khalnayika and “Return of Jewel Thief,” among others.

–IANS

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