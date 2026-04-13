PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in August

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Pi Data Centers on Monday announced the Phase I launch of a 3-megawatt data centre facility in central Mumbai, with operations set to begin in August 2026.

The property consultancy firm JLL said it served as exclusive adviser on the lease transaction for Pi’s first Mumbai facility and is advising on a 23-megawatt expansion for "hyperscale, colocation and cloud data centre capacity."

The Mumbai site will complement Pi’s existing 60-megawatt hyperscale capacity in Amaravati and another upcoming 3MW data centre in Hyderabad in October 2026, the release said.

“Our new Central Mumbai DC facility will play a crucial role in supporting India’s accelerating demand for Enterprises, AI‑led transformation, Cloud Adoption and Data Localisation,” said Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Pi Data Centers.

"The Mumbai facility is purpose-built to meet next-generation digital demands, enhancing Pi's ability to serve enterprises, hyperscalers, and AI-driven businesses in key markets in India," the release said.

With innovative infrastructure and future-ready design, the data centre is engineered to deliver high availability, scalability, and operational resilience, the firm added.

“AI workloads, digitalisation and cloud services will accelerate momentum further. Our presence across Mumbai, Amaravati and in Hyderabad allows us to uniquely combine low‑latency access with large‑scale capacity,” Rachit Mohan, Managing Director - Data Center Leasing, APAC, JLL said.

India’s data centre industry has expanded at a 24 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since 2020, with annual absorption nearly doubling over five years.

Strong demand from hyperscalers, BFSI, e-commerce, media and technology sectors has driven this growth. India is emerging as a global data centre hub, backed by cost competitiveness, adequate energy supply and stable governance, it noted.

JLL has forecasted that 100 GW of new data centres will be added in India between 2026 and 2030, doubling global capacity.

The global data centre sector will expand at a 14 per cent CAGR through 2030, which will require energy innovations to alleviate grid constraints. Hyperscalers will remain a key driver of sector growth, executing a dual strategy of leasing and self-building.

—IANS

aar/rad