April 13, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in August

PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in Mumbai in August 2026

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Pi Data Centers on Monday announced the Phase I launch of a 3-megawatt data centre facility in central Mumbai, with operations set to begin in August 2026.

The property consultancy firm JLL said it served as exclusive adviser on the lease transaction for Pi’s first Mumbai facility and is advising on a 23-megawatt expansion for "hyperscale, colocation and cloud data centre capacity."

The Mumbai site will complement Pi’s existing 60-megawatt hyperscale capacity in Amaravati and another upcoming 3MW data centre in Hyderabad in October 2026, the release said.

“Our new Central Mumbai DC facility will play a crucial role in supporting India’s accelerating demand for Enterprises, AI‑led transformation, Cloud Adoption and Data Localisation,” said Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Pi Data Centers.

"The Mumbai facility is purpose-built to meet next-generation digital demands, enhancing Pi's ability to serve enterprises, hyperscalers, and AI-driven businesses in key markets in India," the release said.

With innovative infrastructure and future-ready design, the data centre is engineered to deliver high availability, scalability, and operational resilience, the firm added.

“AI workloads, digitalisation and cloud services will accelerate momentum further. Our presence across Mumbai, Amaravati and in Hyderabad allows us to uniquely combine low‑latency access with large‑scale capacity,” Rachit Mohan, Managing Director - Data Center Leasing, APAC, JLL said.

India’s data centre industry has expanded at a 24 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since 2020, with annual absorption nearly doubling over five years.

Strong demand from hyperscalers, BFSI, e-commerce, media and technology sectors has driven this growth. India is emerging as a global data centre hub, backed by cost competitiveness, adequate energy supply and stable governance, it noted.

JLL has forecasted that 100 GW of new data centres will be added in India between 2026 and 2030, doubling global capacity.

The global data centre sector will expand at a 14 per cent CAGR through 2030, which will require energy innovations to alleviate grid constraints. Hyperscalers will remain a key driver of sector growth, executing a dual strategy of leasing and self-building.

—IANS

aar/rad

LATEST NEWS

India posts record quarterly deal volumes in Q1 2026 up 5 pc sequentially: Report

India clocks record quarterly deal volumes in Q1, up 5 pc sequentially: Report

Office leasing rises 10 pc to 21 million sq ft in Q1, strongest in 5 years

Office leasing in India rises 10 pc to 21 mn sq ft in Q1, strongest in 5 years

'Troubled, dishonest’ Pakistan unfit as venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch leader

'Troubled, dishonest’ Pakistan unfit as venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch leader

IPL 2026: 'Wanted to keep the batsman guessing,' says Krunal on his strategy in RCB’s win over MI

IPL 2026: 'Wanted to keep the batsman guessing,' says Krunal on his strategy in RCB’s win over MI

Bangladeshi citizens slam repeal of reform ordinances in Parliament

Bangladeshi citizens slam repeal of reform ordinances in Parliament

'Homage to valiant souls': Defence Ministry pays tribute to Op Meghdoot heroes on Siachen Day

'Homage to valiant souls': Defence Ministry pays tribute to Op Meghdoot heroes on Siachen Day

Sunny Deol hails two warriors Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz: It wasn't just about the trophy

Sunny Deol hails 'warriors' Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz: It wasn't just about the trophy

PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in Mumbai in August 2026

PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in August

From Ghaziabad to Mumbai: ISI’s expansive spy network fed data for planned strikes

From Ghaziabad to Mumbai: ISI’s expansive spy network fed data for planned strikes

IPL 2026: ‘It’s always winning and learning, never losing,’ says Hardik after MI’s third straight defeat

IPL 2026: 'It’s always winning and learning, never losing,' says Hardik after MI’s third straight defeat