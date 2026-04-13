Shilpa Shetty shares peek into fun yoga session with her ‘little yogi’ Samisha

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty gave a peek into her fun morning yoga session featuring her daughter Samisha, whom she lovingly tagged as her “little yogi” and said that balance isn’t taught, it’s lived, through the habits.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she and Samisha are seen lying on the mat and doing the Ubhaya Padangusthasana. In the video, Shilpa asks her daughter to do the yoga position with her, but Samiksha says she’s unable to do.

Shilpa peped her up by saying that there is nothing that her daughter cannot do. The duo is next seen doing the anantasana, which Samisha aces.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote: “My little yogi, my biggest motivation to be healthy and strong, my kids…. Stretching, laughing, growing together… my favourite kind of bonding. Starting young builds strong bodies and calm minds. Because balance isn’t taught… it’s lived, through the habits we build early on.”

Shilpa is married to actor-businessman Raj Kundra. They welcomed their son in 2012 and daughter in 2020 via surrogacy.

Talking about Shilpa, she was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

The film is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over just seven days, emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa will be seen in KD: The Devil directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

--IANS

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