Sunny Deol hails 'warriors' Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz: It wasn't just about the trophy

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol has heaped praise on tennis superstars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and said that the game wasn’t just about the trophy, as it was about the game, respect, and the spirit they brought with them to the court.

Sunny took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a picture of Sinner holding the trophy and Alcaraz standing next to him.

“Two warriors, one court. At the Monte Carlo Masters, it wasn't just about the trophy, it was about the game, the respect, and the spirit they brought with them. Moments like these are why we love sports,” he wrote as the caption.

On April 12, Sinner delivered a composed performance to defeat Alcaraz 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters to return to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time since November 2025.

Sinner joined Djokovic (2015) as the only men who have claimed the first three ATP Masters 1000 titles of the season.

This victory also extended his impressive winning streak in Masters events to 22 matches.

In other news, Sunny on April 10, shared an update about "Jaat 2" as the installment turned one.

"One year of Jaat’s release … and what a ride it was! Still reminiscing about the madness, the action, and the sheer fun we had while shooting this film. Every day on set was filled with energy, passion, and that unmistakable Jaat spirit. Truly one of the most enjoyable journeys (sic)", Sunny wrote on Instagram.

Lauding his director, Gopichand Malineni, and his co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh,he added, "A big shoutout to @dongopichand for his vision and for bringing this world alive so powerfully. And @randeephooda and @vineet_ksofficial wishing you both nothing but the best always. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with you."

"And… maybe it’s time to gear up again...Some good news about Jaat 2 coming soon! #1YearOfJaat #Jaat," he concluded.

"Jaat" shares the tale of a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology puts him at loggerheads with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss.

--IANS

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