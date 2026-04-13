Kunal Kemmu is getting stronger: 'Step by step, prep by prep'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu has shown what consistency looks like as he flaunted his chiselled body. He went on to share that getting stronger is not a destination but a journey one should enjoy.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a mirror selfie showcasing his perfectly chiseled body, perfect pecs and bulked up biceps. He mentioned that it is a step-by-step effort.

“Getting stronger is a journey not a destination #stepbysteprepbyrep,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan, often showcases his fitness journey on Instagram. A few months ago, he had posted a picture of himself flexing his arms and wrote “Arms and Ammunition” as the caption.

Talking about Kunal, he made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As an actor, his last appearance was in the film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

Known for his perfect comic timing, Kunal’s popular work includes films such as Golmaal series, Kalyug, Dhol, Lootcase, Malang, Go Goa Gone, Traffic signal and many others.

His latest release is the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix, which also has stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him.

Kunal will next be seen in Prime Video’s upcoming web series ‘Gulkanda Tales’ directed by Raj & DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame, where he will share the screen with Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles.

--IANS

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