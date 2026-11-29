Washington, Nov 29 (IANS) Republican Congressman Randy Fine of Florida has renewed his demand that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani be stripped of his US citizenship and deported, repeating an allegation about his naturalisation after the mayor promoted immigration legal assistance for New Yorkers.

Fine reiterated the demand on Saturday following a Thanksgiving Day appearance on Newsmax and a further social-media post on Friday. His accusations are political assertions, not findings that Mamdani obtained citizenship unlawfully.

“I think Zohran Mamdani should be deported,” Fine told Newsmax on Thursday. He accused the mayor of lying on immigration paperwork and later shared the interview clip on X with the comment “Yep.”

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, became a US citizen in 2018. A member of Congress has no authority to revoke his citizenship.

In his Saturday post, Fine repeated the allegation that Mamdani had lied to become a citizen and wrote: “Denaturalize and deport him NOW.” On Friday, he had called for a broader denaturalisation effort against people who obtained citizenship through immigration fraud, adding: “Starting with Mamdani.”

The remarks followed Mamdani’s promotion of the city’s Immigration Legal Support Hotline. In a November 24 post, the mayor directed New Yorkers to the service and criticised Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions against families.

Fine’s demand revives a campaign that he and other Republican lawmakers pursued before Mamdani’s election last year.

A November 7, 2025 PolitiFact examination of the earlier allegations found no credible evidence that Mamdani had lied on his citizenship application.

Federal law provides separate civil and criminal routes for revoking naturalisation. In a civil case, the government can seek revocation in federal district court on grounds that citizenship was obtained unlawfully or through concealment of a material fact or wilful misrepresentation. The person concerned has an opportunity to answer the government’s case.

--IANS

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