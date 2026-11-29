Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) Former Australia pacer Geoff Lawson believes veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon's exclusion from the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand could trigger a wave of retirements from the side in the next few years, adding that ‘Test match cricket waits for no man.’

Lyon, 39, has been left out of the Test squad for the series starting next month, thus marking the first time in 15 years that he has been omitted from Australia's Test team.

“Lyon has been the spit, grit, grind and polish of Australia’s spin bowling for 145 Tests.

“A phenomenal body of work and a major contributor to many victories. 577 wickets is a hell of a lot. His batting likewise never lacked heart. But the young guns are coming. Test match cricket waits for no man.

"Lyon may be finding a few of his mates following him into restful retirement sooner rather than later, and it is the duty of the selectors to keep turning the talent wheel over,” wrote Lawson in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday.

Lawson's words highlight the looming generational transition facing the Australian Test team, with Steve Smith and Scott Boland currently at 37, Mitchell Starc being 36, while Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey are at 35 respectively.

“The creation of the next generation of Australian Test cricketers is a process without end. You don’t get to play for Australia without earning it. Single Test players are fully subscribed members of the baggy green club; all the caps are identical.

“The rare and magical 100 Test-capped players carry a DNA cluttered with resilience, commitment, dedication, persistence and passion – their natural athletic ability counts for the lesser portion of their performances.

“The time has come for renewal of the team. The opportunity for Australia right now is to plan and pick for the future, to take the first steps down the paths for the next 100 Test players,” he added.

Uncapped off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli has been picked for the games against New Zealand, while Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhneman and Mitchell Swepson are in contention for selection in future assignments.

Lawson felt Rocchiccioli has abilities in him to have a long run in the Test team.

“Off spin has played a significant support role at the WACA but Perth Stadium is surrounded by high walls and comfortable seats. No Beau Webster, no Cooper Connolly, no part-timer, and of course, no GOAT, aka, Nathan Lyon. Corey Rocchiccioli has been the best in the west. He is one for the future.

“Todd Murphy likewise has the raw talent and needs big game time to improve. The Indian tour will require two spinners at least. Do you hold on to the GOAT looking forward to the subcontinent? Play Murphy or Rocchiccioli, or left-arm finger spinner Matthew Kuhnemann? They’re all useful, they need experience.

“Mitchell Swepson bowled beautifully against NSW this week on a pitch that didn’t spin as much as his figures suggested. His tactics were masterful, bowling sliders ala Shahid Afridi without the high speed. He looped the leg-break into some footmarks going into days three and four. Rocchiccioli gets the nod, well done him; he can also take Lyon’s nightwatchman duties,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/bc