November 16, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Kevin Pietersen leaves England’s white-ball tour of Australia for trip to Mumbai

Consultant coach Kevin Pietersen leaves England’s white-ball tour of Australia for trip to Mumbai. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) England’s white-ball squad will enter the final stretch of their Australia tour without consultant coach Kevin Pietersen, who has departed for Mumbai. The departure comes with the one-day series tied at 1-1 and the deciding match in Hobart, a day/night game, to be played on Wednesday.

“See ya, Aus! Thank you for the most wonderful time in your beautiful country! It’s been so good being here again, and I cannot wait to come back soon! I will say one thing — being back as a non-player is way easier than as a player. And on sandpaper - my view is — I don’t have a view! Time to get back to my day job — @kptheswitch and filming in India!” wrote Pietersen on his Instagram account on Monday.

As per a report in The Telegraph, Pietersen, who captained England in his playing days, is going to speak at a YouTube summit, as part of his work as a content creator. His YouTube channel, ‘The Switch’, has 829,000 followers.

Pietersen, 46, came on board this summer as a specialist mentor in Brendon McCullum’s support staff. Since Marcus Trescothick began working only with the Test side, he has in practice looked after the batting in white-ball teams.

Though Pietersen was with the England team in the home white-ball series against Australia, he missed the tri-series in Pakistan last month, and will be back for three ODIs in South Africa in January, which is an important part of their preparation for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who took a career-best four-wicket haul for 28 in Sunday’s big win in Adelaide, shared what Pietersen told them before leaving the England team. “KP said that winning in Australia is the best thing as an English cricketer, so if we could come away with a series win that would be fantastic.

“It was nice (to see their supporters leaving). I said to Harry Brook at mid-off: ‘Listen…it’s so quiet now.’ It was really nice. We copped it a bit during the Ashes, so coming here and winning was great. The first game didn’t go to plan, but to come back and have the series on the line in Hobart is very exciting. If we can come away with it, that would be fantastic,” Atkinson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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