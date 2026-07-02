Ram Temple's offerings traded in shops under Champat Rai's supervision, alleges former karsevak

Ayodhya, July 2 (IANS) Dharm Sena Bharat chief and former 'karsevak' Santosh Dubey on Thursday alleged that gold and silver ornaments and other precious offerings made at the Ram Temple but were reportedly missing now were traded in shops within Ayodhya and that Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former General Secretary Champat Rai was aware of it.

Dubey also urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately remove the current officers of Ram Janmbhoomi Police Station because otherwise "investigation will be hampered".

Talking to IANS, Dubey said: "In Ayodhya, there are many shops that sell precious metals. Since the last eight years, after his arrival, Champat Rai used to look over these shops."

"Offerings that were made inside the temple, like those of metal items, ornaments made of gold and silver and precious gems, were sent to these shops. I have received information from inside sources," he alleged.

He stated that such shops dealing with precious gems across Ayodhya should be probed. "If these traders are caught, then the gold and silver ornaments that are missing will be recovered, and everything will be revealed," he said.

Demanding strict action, the Ram Janmbhoomi movement activist said: "The police officials who are currently posted here should be removed. They have been brought by Champat Rai. The SHO of the Ram Janmbhoomi Police Station should be immediately removed because he won't take any action; rather, he will manage (all the allegations)."

"Therefore, the Chief Minister should take immediate action and remove the current police staff; otherwise, a fair probe cannot take place. Moreover, the government is being defamed due to these police officers," he added.

Further, Dubey urged for a probe into the wealth and property of traders dealing with precious metals and gems in the temple town, saying "The traders should be investigated and nabbed before they are able to escape."

While maintaining that "stolen gems and ornaments used to be brought to the shops and sold there," he added: "(Key accused) Tinnu (Yadav) was in touch with them (shopkeepers). The thieves are still in Ayodhya; it is not anyone from outside."

"Immediate action needs to be taken," he stressed.

--IANS

cg/vd