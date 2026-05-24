Rajesh Kumar reveals 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' was his last recommendation by Satish Shah

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Kumar revealed that his forthcoming laughter ride, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", will always remain extremely close to his heart, as it was the last recommendation for him by the late Satish Shah.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the David Dhawan directorial, Rajesh, who has worked with Satish Shah in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', shared, "So when I was talking about my casting, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra, and I also spoke to David (Dhawan) sir. David sir waited for me to come back to India, and he actually waited for 25 days to meet me. But there was this one man, that is why I say that this film will be emotionally, I will be very attached to this film because this I consider it as the last recommendation by Satish sir."

"Because Satish ji was his batchmate and he was a very good friend of his, David sir asked Satish ji 'What kind of an actor is Rajesh?' and he recommended my name. And Satish ji called me up and said that you are doing a film with David Dhawan. So that's what this story was."

Rajesh concluded by saying that he believes that Satish Shah is blessing them with his film.

Satish Shah breathed his last on October 25 at the age of 74.

Paying an emotional tribute to Satish Shah, Rajesh had said that to him it felt like he had lost his father.

"This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father…", he had shared on social media.

"A man full of life n humour. Challenging everything.. Made his name left his mark as an actor… this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai’s family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," added the 'Saiyaara' actor.

--IANS

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