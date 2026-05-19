Rajeev Khandelwal recalls traumatic time during father’s heart attack: He was unconscious

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently got emotional recalling one of the most difficult phases of his life.

The actor opened up about the difficult moment when his father had suffered a heart attack.

Talking about it while on the show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by him, the actor said, “2005 mein, mere papa ko heart attack aayla tha. Unka bypass hone wala tha. Jab main Delhi mein unke paas gaya, mujhe ek hi pal yaad hain jab unhe OT mein le ja rahein thein.”

(In 2005, my father suffered a heart attack. He was about to undergo bypass surgery. When I went to see him in Delhi, there is one particular moment I remember, when they were taking him into the operation theatre)

He added, “Papa unconscious the aur main darwaaze par khada tha, bas unhe jaate hue dekh raha tha. Woh pal aisa tha ki mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha, main kya karun… darwaaza band hone ke baad kya hoga, bas wahi khayal mann mein aa raha tha.”

(My father was unconscious and I was standing at the door, just watching him being taken away. It was such a moment that I couldn’t understand what to do… all I could think about was what would happen after that door closed)

Rajeev’s emotional revelation came after a contestant Saroj opened up about a deeply personal and painful chapter of her life, her husband’s heart attack.

Earlier, Rajeev had spoken about how he regrets not being able to identify his mother's cancer symptoms on time.

–IANS

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