May 19, 2026 12:33 PM हिंदी

23-year-old councillor becomes youngest Indian-origin Mayor in UK

23-year-old councillor becomes youngest Indian-origin Mayor in UK

London, May 19 (IANS) A 23-year-old councillor, Tushar Kumar, has created history by becoming the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the United Kingdom after being appointed mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood.

Originally hailing from Haryana, Kumar was officially appointed at the council’s Mayor-Making Ceremony held at Fairway Hall in Borehamwood on May 13.

Several councillors, civic leaders, community organisations, residents, family members and friends attended the event.

Taking to his social media platform X, following the ceremony, Kumar said, " An incredible honour to officially become Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood and, at 23 years old, the youngest ever Indian-origin Mayor in UK history. From studying political science at King’s College London to now serving the town I love, this journey feels surreal.”

Reflecting on his political journey during his acceptance speech, Kumar said he was first elected as a councillor at the age of 20 while pursuing political science at King’s College London.

He spoke about the significance of assuming the mayoral role at a young age and expressed hope that it would inspire more young people to participate in local democracy, public service, and community work, London Daily reported.

Kumar also expressed gratitude to outgoing Mayor Councillor Dan Ozarow for his support and guidance during his tenure as deputy mayor.

He further congratulated Councillor Linda Smith on her new appointment as Deputy Mayor and said he looked forward to working together with her in serving the community.

Mayor Kumar thanked his family and friends for their enduring support throughout his journey into local politics.

Outlining his vision for the year ahead, he said he aimed to be “a mayor who is present for the community” and remain actively engaged with residents and local organisations across Elstree and Borehamwood.

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to serve the town I love,” he said.

The appointment has generated considerable interest because of Kumar’s age, with the 23-year-old now regarded as the youngest serving mayor in the UK.

His election highlights the increasing involvement of the younger generation in local government and civic affairs.

--IANS

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