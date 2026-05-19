SLC transformation committee holds ‘constructive’ talks with ICC deputy chair

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The transformation committee of the Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged in “cordial and constructive” talks with ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, with the apex body assessing the consequences of the extensive changes imposed by the Sri Lankan government upon the governance of Sri Lankan Cricket.

Khwaja, who is the ICC's Deputy Chairman, had spent the past few days in Sri Lanka, understanding more about the new structure in place within Sri Lankan Cricket. During his stay, Khwaja met the SLC transformation committee as well as Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who had removed the previous administration from office with his new government.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC," Wettimuny was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. "The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the new constitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport."

Committee member Sidath Wettimuny stated that his meeting with Khwaja had been a fruitful one and that he hopes Sri Lanka retain their status as Full Members of the ICC.

The story has garnered much attention due to past incidents where the ICC imposed restrictions on Sri Lanka due to government interference. Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended by the ICC in 2023 for "serious government interference in their cricket administration", with ICC funding being frozen in 2015 after a previous government-appointed interim committee took office.

However, the committee members insist that their duties are temporary and their role is to reform the governance framework before handing power over to an elected body.

"We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings."

The transformation committee comprises nine members - including Sri Lanka's captains of yesteryear Kumar Sangakkara, Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama, as well as personalities with varied experience in business, law and politics - with the nine-member transformation committee to be chaired by ex-Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne.

--IANS

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