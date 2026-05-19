May 19, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

SLC transformation committee holds ‘constructive’ talks with ICC deputy chair

SLC transformation committee holds ‘constructive’ talks with ICC deputy chair

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The transformation committee of the Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged in “cordial and constructive” talks with ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, with the apex body assessing the consequences of the extensive changes imposed by the Sri Lankan government upon the governance of Sri Lankan Cricket.

Khwaja, who is the ICC's Deputy Chairman, had spent the past few days in Sri Lanka, understanding more about the new structure in place within Sri Lankan Cricket. During his stay, Khwaja met the SLC transformation committee as well as Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who had removed the previous administration from office with his new government.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC," Wettimuny was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. "The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the new constitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport."

Committee member Sidath Wettimuny stated that his meeting with Khwaja had been a fruitful one and that he hopes Sri Lanka retain their status as Full Members of the ICC.

The story has garnered much attention due to past incidents where the ICC imposed restrictions on Sri Lanka due to government interference. Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended by the ICC in 2023 for "serious government interference in their cricket administration", with ICC funding being frozen in 2015 after a previous government-appointed interim committee took office.

However, the committee members insist that their duties are temporary and their role is to reform the governance framework before handing power over to an elected body.

"We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings."

The transformation committee comprises nine members - including Sri Lanka's captains of yesteryear Kumar Sangakkara, Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama, as well as personalities with varied experience in business, law and politics - with the nine-member transformation committee to be chaired by ex-Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir hold talks in Oslo

PM Modi, Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir hold talks in Oslo

East Bengal lift IWL trophy for the second time (Credit: AIFF)

East Bengal lift IWL trophy for the second time

Singer & wedding priest Ankit Batra spills details regarding Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha nuptials

Singer & wedding priest Ankit Batra spills details regarding Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha nuptials

Maanvi Gagroo says her ‘Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry’ character is stubborn, jovial and naive

Maanvi Gagroo says her ‘Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry’ character is stubborn, jovial and naive

‘Religious freedom should not cause inconvenience to others’: Congress backs CM Yogi’s order on roadside namaz

Religious freedom should not inconvenience others, but rules must be same for all: Cong backs CM Yogi on roadside prayers

IPL 2026: Mark Boucher calls Heinrich Klaasen innings a ‘masterclass’ in SRH playoff win

IPL 2026: Mark Boucher calls Heinrich Klaasen innings a ‘masterclass’ in SRH playoff win

India’s 4 pc fuel price hike lowest among major economies

India’s 4 pc fuel price hike lowest among major economies

PM Modi's visit 'very fruitful': Norwegian FM calls India 'important partner' (IANS Exclusive)

Norwegian FM terms PM Modi's visit 'very fruitful', calls India 'important partner' (IANS Exclusive)

Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

Rights body flags rising enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

Rights body flags rising enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan