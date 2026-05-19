Govt clears Rs 1,200-crore rail infra projects for Jammu-Katra, Howrah-Delhi corridors

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The government sanctioned railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore aimed at improving safety, connectivity and operational efficiency on the Jammu-Katra and Howrah-Delhi corridors, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

The government has approved critical slope stabilisation, tunnel rehabilitation and bridge protection works on the Jammu-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra section of Northern Railway at a cost of Rs 238 crore, the ministry stated.

It further noted that the approved works include slope stabilisation, rehabilitation measures, treatment of tunnel seepage issues, bridge protection works and other related safety interventions at vulnerable locations along the route.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the works reflect the government’s commitment towards ensuring safe and reliable rail connectivity in some of the country’s most challenging terrains.

Following a detailed assessment of cuttings, bridges and tunnels, protection and rehabilitation works have been sanctioned to strengthen the long-term safety and reliability of the strategically important section, the minister said.

The Jammu-Katra section has faced several engineering and operational challenges due to difficult terrain, adverse geological conditions and extreme weather events.

According to the government, the newly sanctioned protection and rehabilitation measures will make the route more resilient and improve safety for millions of passengers travelling on the corridor annually.

In a separate development, the government approved the Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line Project spanning 54 km at a cost of Rs 962 crore.

The project forms part of the high-density Howrah-Delhi corridor and aims to enhance capacity, improve operational efficiency and strengthen passenger and freight movement across Eastern and Northern India.

According to the ministry, the existing double-line section between Kiul and Jhajha is currently operating beyond optimal capacity utilisation, while traffic demand on the corridor is expected to rise further in the coming years.

The proposed third-line project is expected to significantly improve line capacity, reduce congestion and facilitate smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains.

Moreover, the route provides key connectivity between Kolkata and Haldia ports and Raxaul in Bihar near the Nepal border while handling substantial freight traffic linked to major industrial establishments, including Barh STPP, Jawahar STPP and Birganj ICD.

--IANS

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