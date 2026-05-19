IPL 2026: In T20 format for us this year, that was probably his best innings, says Franklin on Kishan’s 70 vs CSK

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach James Franklin described Ishan Kishan's mature 70 against Chennai Super Kings as "probably his best innings" of IPL 2026 after Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a playoff spot following a five-wicket win in Chepauk.

Chasing 181 on a slow surface in the M.A. Chidambaram stadium, SRH recovered from the early loss of Travis Head but were rescued by an excellent 75-run stand between Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen which came off only 41 deliveries.

Kishan anchored the chase brilliantly with 70 off 47 balls, while Klaasen made 47 off 26, and SRH knocked off the runs with 19 balls to spare to become the second team, joining Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, to seal qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

"I thought in the T20 format for us this year, that was probably his best innings," Franklin said after the game.

"Just for the situation and the match and the surface as well – we've become quite accustomed in the IPL to playing on some incredibly flat surfaces that are quite conducive to hitting fours and sixes but on this occasion, a little bit more graft required by a batter.

"And I thought Ishan's innings just had so much maturity about it, just the way that he assessed what was required and what was necessary, and then managed to bat as deep as he possibly could through to 20 overs.

"Once again the partnership with Klassy was great. He's been immense for us all through this IPL and it's one of the greatest middle-order performances you'll see through an IPL season at the moment in terms of how he's reading situations, how he's moving the scoreboard forward in terms of tempo, and the pressure that it puts on the opposition," he added.

Franklin then pointed out SRH's destructive top order comprising Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

"Travishek-Abhi, Trav-they're destructive and brutal at the top and so the four of them at the moment it's a pleasure for us to have them in our team," Franklin said.

"The way they're playing, the way they're reading the game, the way they're putting the opposition on the back foot."

CSK had posted 180/7 earlier with Dewald Brevis leading the charge with 44, and Pat Cummins picking up 3/28 to bring up his 200th T20 wicket.

--IANS

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