‘Huge asset’: Ambati Rayudu hails Ishan Kishan after SRH book IPL 2026 playoff spot

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu praised the temperament and versatility of Ishan Kishan after the keeper-batter played a key role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's must-win five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings that ensured their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

On a difficult pitch at Chepauk, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 70-ball 47 that saw him stitch a 75-run match-winning partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the Sunrisers Hyderabad after they lost both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the start of their run chase.

"It was stopping and turning and I think he was the man who stepped up and he has stepped up on a number of tough wickets this season," Rayudu said on ESPNCricinfo Timeout show.

"It tells us that Ishan Kishan is so versatile. He is somebody that can attack and he can also hold an innings when it is not good. He's a fantastic asset to have," he added.

Rayudu also talked about the growth of the keeper-batter this season, stating that he can "hit in the gaps" and has "led the team when Pat Cummins has been off".

"It's because I feel he is now becoming a massive, massive asset for whatever team he's playing for and he stepped up wonderfully. He plays second fiddle to Klaasen when needed and picks his pockets of any gaps that he gets. He is not throwing his bat at everything, he is aware of where they are trying to bowl away from him. He has all that composure and awareness to hit the gaps."

Meanwhile, Klaasen played a valuable knock of 47 off 26 deliveries, underlining his importance to SRH's middle order, as he ascended to the top of the Orange Cap standings after his effort.

Sunrisers completed the chase with an over to spare, finishing on 16 points from 13 matches. Earlier, CSK were restricted to 180/7, with Dewald Brevis contributing an aggressive 44 but Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28, and also reaching his milestone of 200 T20 wickets.