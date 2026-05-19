IPL 2026: McClenaghan credits ‘maturity’ as key for Ishan Kishan’s evolution as player and captain

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Former Mumbai Indians quick bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has stated that Ishan Kishan's player-and captain's development has been "sensational" after the keeper-batsman inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad's entry into the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Kishan smashed 70 off 47 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk to help SRH chase 181 six balls down at the time. It was a match winning partnership with Heinrich Klaasen which was vital for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking of the batsman's progress over the years: "The both of us having played with him for years and years at the Mumbai Indians, maybe that emotional maturity wasn't there," McClenaghan said on ESPNCricinfo Timeout. "He was really just a kid when he came to us, but the way that I've seen him transform himself as a player, a leader, the way that maturity is coming through now into his batting has been sensational, he played some very much a captain's knock through the early parts of this tournament."

McClenaghan has also given praise for Kishan's captaincy after the batsman temporarily took the reigns of the side mid-tournament. "Sometimes if you come in as skipper and you drop back out as skipper (then) it is a bit easier, you can do that if you come in as part-time captain. What I love though is that he hasn't. He's come in, still thinking like a skipper, and still leading his side."

Kishan's knock at the Chepauk pitch which was tough to play on came after the early dismissal of Travis Head at 6. Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with 26 but with some hard hitting from Klaasen of 47 off 26 deliveries he and Kishan provided the spark. Their 75-run partnership in 41 balls was instrumental for the win.

Previously in the innings for the Super Kings, Dewald Brevis provided with 44. Short contributions also from Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma put on the board with Cummins with young bowlers Sakib Husain and Praful Hinge restricting them to 180/7. This match confirms SRH's spot in the playoffs.

--IANS

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