Rights body condemns attack on shrine in Bangladesh, warns of rising extremism

Paris, May 19 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation has strongly condemned the brutal attack on devotees and the vandalism of a shrine in Bangladesh, warning that the failure of authorities to prevent such violence and hold those responsible accountable is emboldening extremist groups.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the attack on devotees at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Ali Baghdadi in Dhaka, along with the violent assault on devotees attending a peaceful weekly religious gathering on the night of May 14, amounted to a serious assault on religious freedom, cultural heritage, and the centuries-old Sufi traditions of the country.

Citing eyewitnesses, the rights body said that armed attackers affiliated with Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir entered the shrine premises carrying sticks and launched a coordinated assault on innocent devotees, triggering panic and injuring numerous people.

It added that despite the presence of police vehicles outside the shrine, law enforcement officers reportedly failed to intervene and protect civilians under attack.

“Some people came with sticks… they created complete chaos. People started running everywhere. I was trying to get out through the main gate when they hit me on the head,” JMBF quoted one of the injured victims as saying.

The rights body cited followers of the shrine, stating that the attack was part of the ongoing wave of attacks and vandalism targeting shrines and Sufi sites across Bangladesh since August 5, 2024.

“This incident is not isolated. It is part of an alarming and systematic wave of violence, intimidation, and vandalism targeting shrines, Sufi institutions, and religious minorities across Bangladesh since August 5, 2024. More than one hundred shrines have reportedly been attacked during this period, threatening Bangladesh’s long-standing tradition of religious pluralism, tolerance, and communal harmony. Unfortunately, none of the perpetrators have been brought to justice," said Shahanur Islam, JMBF Founder-President and prominent human rights activist.

Expressing deep concern over the growing climate of impunity surrounding these attacks, the rights body said that these incidents undermine the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

JMBF called on the government of Bangladesh to conduct an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the attack on the Shah Ali Baghdadi shrine while identifying, arresting, and prosecuting all those responsible for the violence.

It further urged the authorities to ensure the safety and security of all shrines, religious institutions, and devotees across the country and take decisive action to counter rising religious extremism and politically motivated violence.

--IANS

scor/rs