Indian Railways approves Rs 993 crore Arakkonam-Chengalpattu doubling project

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The government has approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project of Southern Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 993 crore to strengthen suburban and freight connectivity in Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the 68-km project forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a key role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency.

According to the minister, the project will also strengthen passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of commodities such as cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.

In addition, the government stated that the existing double-line section is currently operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to rise further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation.

The doubling work is expected to reduce detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban rail services, it added.

Moreover, the route serves several major economic and industrial hubs including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, along with important automobile, cement and manufacturing industries.

The proposed Parandur Airport project near Kancheepuram is also located close to the alignment, further increasing the strategic importance of the route.

The ministry further noted that the project marks another step in Indian Railways’ efforts to modernise rail infrastructure, enhance network capacity and improve operational efficiency across key corridors.

It added that the project is expected to support regional industrial growth and provide faster, safer and more reliable transportation services.

--IANS

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