May 19, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

India on path to becoming global industrial superpower: Report

India must increase its industrial strength to overcome energy security limitations: Report

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) India is steadily improving in terms of industrial depth to become a global superpower, a report has said.

"The challenge before India is to become a more technologically capable, industrially mature and structurally resilient one. It will have to enhance its ability to manufacture precision and high-end industrial machinery that can produce other machines, the report from India Narrative said.

It further highlighted that it has a long way to go in developing dense, vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystems seen in China, South Korea or Taiwan.

Long a services powerhouse, India is now advancing with Production‑Linked Incentives (PLI) and the ‘Make in India’ push to semiconductor clusters in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

If India succeeds, it could emerge as an advanced industrial and technological power, and if it fails, the country "will still continue to grow and modernise, but without fully overcoming its structural constraints or its vulnerabilities".

Though IMF projects India to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next few years, India remains heavily dependent on external sources for many of the products, technologies and systems powering its development, the report noted.

The other challenges are dependency on energy and critical inputs. While India still imports 85 per cent of its crude oil and 50 per cent of natural gas, the country has diversified its supply chains, expanded renewable capacity and accelerated domestic processing initiatives for battery materials and other critical inputs.

The country is also heavily reliant on China for processing and supply chains, which affects the competitiveness of EVs, renewables, electronics and defence systems.

Fertiliser has a direct bearing on food security, but India currently imports over 70 per cent of potash, phosphates and other products from Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and Morocco.

Such a vulnerability can easily induce food inflation and farmer distress during supply shocks, the report cautioned.

The report reminded us that current global powers are also dependent on many resources, but they overcame it through industrial depth, technological capability and diversified supply chains.

Indian engineers and technology professionals helped power companies like Google⁠ and Microsoft⁠ but India did not build similar companies and manufacturing ecosystems with such technological depth and global reach, it noted.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir hold talks in Oslo

PM Modi, Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir hold talks in Oslo

East Bengal lift IWL trophy for the second time (Credit: AIFF)

East Bengal lift IWL trophy for the second time

Singer & wedding priest Ankit Batra spills details regarding Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha nuptials

Singer & wedding priest Ankit Batra spills details regarding Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha nuptials

Maanvi Gagroo says her ‘Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry’ character is stubborn, jovial and naive

Maanvi Gagroo says her ‘Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry’ character is stubborn, jovial and naive

‘Religious freedom should not cause inconvenience to others’: Congress backs CM Yogi’s order on roadside namaz

Religious freedom should not inconvenience others, but rules must be same for all: Cong backs CM Yogi on roadside prayers

IPL 2026: Mark Boucher calls Heinrich Klaasen innings a ‘masterclass’ in SRH playoff win

IPL 2026: Mark Boucher calls Heinrich Klaasen innings a ‘masterclass’ in SRH playoff win

India’s 4 pc fuel price hike lowest among major economies

India’s 4 pc fuel price hike lowest among major economies

PM Modi's visit 'very fruitful': Norwegian FM calls India 'important partner' (IANS Exclusive)

Norwegian FM terms PM Modi's visit 'very fruitful', calls India 'important partner' (IANS Exclusive)

Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

Rights body flags rising enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

Rights body flags rising enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan