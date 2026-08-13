August 13, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

WPGT 2026: Ridhima maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg

Ridhima Dilawari maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGT 2026

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari maintained her three-shot lead with one more round to go in the 12th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Thursday.

A three-time winner in 2026, Ridhima was off to a great start with three birdies in the first eight holes as she turned in 3-under. Back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and the 15th stopped that march, but a round of 71 meant she ended at 6-under 138 for 36 holes. Ridhima had shot 67 in the first round and is now eyeing a fourth win this season.

Seasoned Neha Tripathi (72-69) was tied second alongside Heena Kang (73-68) and Mannat Brar (70-71) at 3-under 141.

Heena Kang had six birdies, among the highest during the day, and her fine run included four between the third and the eighth. She added two more on the 11th and the 13th, and her dropped shots came on the first, ninth and the 15th. Her 68 was the lowest round of the day.

Neha had bogeys on the seventh and the ninth and then made a great recovery on the back nine with five birdies, including a hat trick of gains from the 11th to the 13th.

Mannat, one of the young stars on the Indian women’s golf scene, had two varying spurts. She dropped three shots between the second and the sixth and then picked up four birdies between the eighth and the 12th and closed with four pars for a 71.

Vidhatri Urs, a recent winner, was flying away at 4-under through five holes with birdies on the first and the third and an eagle on the Par-5 fifth. The spree ended there as she dropped a double bogey on the par-4 eighth, followed by bogeys on the 10th, 15th and the 16th. Despite a birdie in between on the 13th, she shot 72 and was sole fifth.

Jahanvi Prakhya and amateur Keerthana Rajeev were tied sixth, while Anvvi Dahhiya was eighth.

A big bunch led by the experienced Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall were tied for ninth alongside Prakruthi Sastry, Saanvi Somu and Jasmine Shekar at 4-over 148.

The cut fell at 153, and 32 players qualified for the final round. Prominent among those missing the cut was Riya Jadon.

The third round will see two seasoned stars, Ridhima and Neha Tripathi, go out with young Heena in the final group, while Jahanvi, Vidhatri Urs and Mannat Brar are in the second-to-last group.

--IANS

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Ridhima Dilawari maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGT 2026

WPGT 2026: Ridhima maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg