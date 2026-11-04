November 04, 2026 2:47 PM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi receiving funds from Soros to weaken Indian democracy, alleges Bommai

Rahul Gandhi receiving funds from Soros to weaken Indian democracy, alleges Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Nov 4 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday alleged that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was receiving funds from billionaire investor George Soros and working to weaken Indian democracy.

In a statement to the media, Bommai described LoP Rahul Gandhi as a 'frustrated' politician who had developed the habit of projecting his own alleged wrongdoing onto others.

Bommai alleged that LoP Gandhi had links with foreign organisations, and associated himself with groups opposed to India's interests. He further accused the Congress leader of repeatedly making statements against India and criticising the country's democratic system.

“Everyone knows about his association with Soros. Crores of rupees have reportedly come through Soros. Through these protests and campaigns, Rahul Gandhi is trying to appease those who have funded him,” Bommai alleged.

He alleged that foreign funds were flowing into the Congress party and alleged that these funds were being used to weaken Indian democracy and undermine the country's integrity and unity.

“It is unfortunate that programmes are being undertaken with the intention of weakening our democracy and causing damage to India's unity and integrity,” he said.

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai described him as a committed patriot who had dedicated his entire life to the service of the country.

“Making baseless allegations against a Prime Minister who has sacrificed everything and dedicated his life to the nation amounts to insulting patriotic people across India,” he claimed.

Comparing PM Modi to the Sun, Bommai said no other light could be compared with the Sun and that he was like the Sun in his commitment to the country.

He said there was no need to give importance to what he described as meaningless statements and allegations against PM Modi.

Bommai said PM Modi had resolved to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 and build a self-reliant India.

He called upon everyone to extend full support to the Prime Minister's vision, protect India's constitutional democracy, accelerate the country's development and work towards establishing India as a leading nation in the world.

--IANS

mka/rad

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