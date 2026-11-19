New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "colluding with foreign-based anti-India forces" and spreading "falsehoods" regarding India's democracy and state of economy.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed in 2014" and criticised the state of India's economy and its education system during an interaction at Columbia University in the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju accused the LoP of making statements aimed at "defaming" the country.

"It is also possible that anti-India forces abroad and across the world keep provoking him (Rahul Gandhi). He has himself developed an anti-India mindset, focusing on how to undermine India, its civilisation, traditions, democracy and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has already opened a front against these institutions," he alleged.

The Union Minister also said that when the LoP makes "highly negative statements about India, we are compelled to register our objection".

"Whether in the United States or any other country, he (LoP) keeps saying that India's economy has collapsed and is finished. The entire world says that India is the fastest-growing economy," he added.

Referring to the reports of World Bank and IMF, Rijiju said: "The IMF was not created by us. The World Bank and all the major financial institutions say that India is the fastest-growing major economy today. Yet Rahul Gandhi says that the economy is dead. Who can explain this to him?"

According to Union Minister Rijiju, Rahul Gandhi is "harming himself, his party, and the Opposition".

"No true Indian would want another Indian to go abroad and make reckless statements about the nation. He (Rahul Gandhi) says there is no democracy in India. In that case, how is he able to protest and spend the entire day criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the government?" he asked, while asserting that India functions with an open and vibrant democracy.

Referring to the World Bank's findings on poverty in India, the Union Minister drew a comparison with the previous Congress-led UPA government.

"India has set a global record for reducing poverty at the fastest pace. How many times did the Congress seek votes with the slogan "Garibi Hatao" (Remove Poverty)? How many times did it come to power? Did poverty disappear during Congress rule?" he asked.

Kiren Rijiju offered two suggestions to Rahul Gandhi.

"First, after enjoying so much freedom, moving around freely, doing whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) wants, travelling abroad, and continuously criticising Prime Minister Modi, he should stop saying that there is no democracy in the country. At least do not lie to yourself," the Union Minister said.

"Second, India's economy today is one of the brightest economies in the world and an engine of global economic growth. Do not call it a dead economy. Do not spread falsehoods. Do not deceive yourself," Rijiju added.

--IANS

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