Prague, Nov 19 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth, held a meeting with the Czech Republic's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marie Chatardova, on Thursday, with discussions held on further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, was also present at the meeting.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "During his ongoing official visit to the Czech Republic, General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, along with Shri Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Czech Republic, called on Ms Marie Chatardova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. The interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on India–Czech relations and explore avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening the longstanding partnership between the two nations."

General Seth is currently on an official visit to the Czech Republic, during which he visited the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague and held discussions with the country's military leadership on enhancing defence cooperation and strengthening professional military exchanges between the two Armies.

"General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to the Czech Republic, visited the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague and laid a wreath in a solemn ceremony, paying tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation," the ADGPI posted on X.

"The COAS called on Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Czech Armed Forces. The discussions focused on the evolving security environment, enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthening professional military exchanges between the two Armies," it added.

General Seth was also briefed by senior military leaders at the General Staff Headquarters on 'Horizon 2035: Land Warfare Modernisation and Future Readiness of the Czech Armed Forces', highlighting key aspects of future warfare, technological transformation and operational preparedness, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, General Seth held a meeting with Brigadier General Jan Farlik, Rector-Commander of Defence University in Brno, and Colonel Jaroslav Rybak, Director of the Operations Support Department, Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence in the Czech Republic, with discussions held on deepening defence ties between the two nations.

"The engagement focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing professional military exchanges and exploring avenues for collaboration in defence education, training and CBRN defence. The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to expanding defence ties and fostering greater military cooperation," the Indian Army mentioned.

General Seth arrived in Prague on Monday for an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19. Upon his arrival in Prague, a briefing session was hosted by India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, on the bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and industrial partnerships, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

--IANS

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