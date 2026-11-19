Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen received a heartfelt birthday wish from her daughter Renee Sen, who shared a loving note on social media to mark the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Renee expressed her gratitude to her mother for giving her a “beautiful, blessed life” and called the actress her “favourite blessing.” Sharing their candid image, she wrote, “Happy birthday Maa. Thank you for this beautiful, blessed life!!! You are my favourite blessing. I love you the mostestestest. Dugga Dugga!!”

The picture shows Sushmita and Renee relaxing together on a cruise. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress is seen lying back in a stylish black dress, while Renee is dressed in blue. Renee’s affectionate message reflected the close bond she shares with her mother.

Earlier in September, Sushmita Sen celebrated her daughter Renee Sen’s birthday with a heartfelt note on social media.

Calling Renee her “first love”, the ‘Biwi No.1’ actress expressed her love and pride for her daughter while reflecting on the happiness motherhood had brought into her life. Sharing her birthday wishes, Sushmita had written, “Happpyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 Thank you for making me a Mother…proudly YOUR Mother You truly are a Miracle…the affectionate, loving & beautiful kind!!! You carry with you God’s choicest blessings…and a Mother who has Always Got You May you live your dreams, be kind to yourself & others…And may your joie de vivre touch innumerable lives along the way!!!”

“Keep singing, dancing & most importantly, preparing, for what your destiny holds…magical year awaits!!! #pantheryearishere @alisahsen_ & I love you beyond…. and…uffff you’re beautiful!!! #duggadugga Shona. Maa,” she added.

Sushmita has frequently shared her experiences of motherhood and spoken about the strong connection she shares with her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

The actress adopted Renee in 2000, when she was 24, and later welcomed her younger daughter Alisah into the family in 2010. She has raised both daughters as a single mother.

Over the years, Sushmita has given glimpses of their close-knit family through social media posts featuring celebrations, holidays, and special moments from their lives.

--IANS

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